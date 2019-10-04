Sports World: Alli, Lingard, Walker not in England squad

Alli, Lingard, Walker not in England squad

LONDON • Tottenham's Dele Alli, Manchester United's Jesse Lingard and Manchester City's Kyle Walker were the high-profile omissions from England's 25-man squad for the Euro 2020 qualifiers in the Czech Republic (Oct 11) and Bulgaria (Oct 14).

There was also no place for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but manager Gareth Southgate called up Chelsea youngsters Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

REUTERS

Man pleads guilty in Arsenal robbery case

LONDON • A man admitted in court yesterday to trying to rob Arsenal footballers Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in London on July 25. Ashley Smith, 30, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal their watches.

He will be held in custody until he is sentenced on Nov 1. Jordan Northover, 26, has also been charged over the incident and is due to appear in court today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Stokes lands best cricketer gong

LONDON • Ben Stokes has been voted the Professional Cricketers' Association players' Player of the Year after starring in England's maiden World Cup win and repeating his heroics during the Ashes series.

His season's highlights included an unbeaten 84 in the Cup final and a sensational 135 not out to win the third Test against Australia at Headingley.

The all-rounder, 28, was England's top run-scorer in the Ashes, which ended 2-2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE