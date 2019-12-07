Sports world: Allegri will bide his time before dugout return

Allegri will bide his time before dugout return

TURIN • Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri yesterday revealed he will wait until the end of the season before making a return to management, despite being linked with Bayern Munich and Arsenal in recent weeks.

He left his position at the Allianz Stadium following the club's eighth consecutive Italian Serie A title in May - the fifth Scudetto under his stewardship.

Allegri, who also told ESPN he was taking English lessons, said he was taking his time as he did not "want to go back into the game and do badly".

Harden shrugs off knock to spark Rockets' win

TORONTO • James Harden scored six of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Houston Rockets defeated the Toronto Raptors 119-109 on Thursday night, improving to 14-7 in the National Basketball Association.

The 2018 Most Valuable Player had to leave the game briefly at the end of the third quarter, after being hit by a stray elbow from Serge Ibaka.

Pascal Siakam had 24 points for the league champions Raptors. They have now lost two consecutive games to drop to 15-6.

Reed remains the man to beat in the Bahamas

NASSAU • Patrick Reed held the outright lead after the second round of the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas on Thursday, while Tiger Woods matched the day's low score to remain six shots back.

Reed fired his second straight six-under 66 to sit three shots clear of fellow American Gary Woodland (69, 135).

