Sports World: Allegri keen on Premier League

Allegri keen on Premier League

LONDON • Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has expressed his desire to manage a club in the Premier League, saying he is improving his English language skills and looking for a fresh challenge.

The Italian, who has been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal in the British media, has been without a club since leaving Juventus at the end of the 2018-19 season.

The 53-year-old guided Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles, adding to his first top-flight title triumph with AC Milan in 2011.

REUTERS

Durant faces old club Warriors on Feb 13

NEW YORK • Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will visit the Golden State Warriors, the team he led to two titles, on Feb 13 as part of the National Basketball Association (NBA) first-half schedule released on Friday.

The league announced its first days of season-opening showdowns Dec 22-25 on Wednesday, then followed up with a line-up of 37 or 38 games per club through March 4. It will announce the remainder of the schedule (March 11-May 16) at a later date.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Grillo's 63 sees him four strokes in front

MEXICO CITY • Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, finishing in near darkness, fired an eight-under 63 for a four-stroke lead in the sunset-halted second round of the US PGA Mayakoba Classic.

He stood on 13-under 129 after 36 holes at Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Americans Tony Finau (66) and Tom Hoge (67) are second on 133.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE