Sports World : Alderweireld's Spurs deal extended to 2020

Alderweireld's Spurs deal extended to 2020

LONDON • Tottenham have triggered an extension clause in Belgium international Toby Alderweireld's contract which ties him to the Premier League football club until the summer of 2020.

The 29-year-old central defender - capped 88 times and an integral part of Belgium's best performance at the World Cup last year when they finished third - has a £25 million (S$43 million) release clause should a suitor come in for him.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Naldo leaves Germany for Henry's Monaco

MONACO • Brazilian defender Naldo has joined Thierry Henry's Monaco from Schalke, the French Ligue 1 football club struggling in 19th place announced on Thursday.

The 36-year-old has four caps for Brazil, and heads to the Principality outfit on a contract until June 2020 after 14 seasons in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg and Schalke.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ken Rosewall Arena to get new $48m roof

SYDNEY • Ken Rosewall Arena will acquire a roof as part of a A$50.5 million (S$48.4 million) upgrade to Sydney's Olympic Park Tennis Centre to strengthen the city's bid to host an inaugural ATP Cup team event next year.

The redevelopment includes construction of a canopy roof structure over the two show courts and upgrades to player and media facilities.

REUTERS