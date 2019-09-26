Sports World: Albirex lose at home in S'pore Cup opener

Albirex lose at home in S'pore Cup opener

Four-time defending champions Albirex Niigata kicked off their defence of the Singapore Cup with a 2-1 home defeat by Hougang United at Jurong East Stadium last night, with Faris Ramli's penalty at the stroke of full time the winner.

In the other game in Group B, deemed the tougher one, Singapore Premier League champions Brunei DPMM drew 1-1 with Geylang International at Jalan Besar.

In Group A, both matches ended in surprise 3-1 away wins - SPL cellar dwellers Balestier Khalsa over Home United at Bishan Stadium and Warriors FC against Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub.

Murray earns first Tour win in 9 months

ZHUHAI • Former world No. 1 Andy Murray won his first ATP Tour singles match in nearly nine months with a 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 6-1 victory over American Tennys Sandgren in the opening round of the Zhuhai Championships on Tuesday.

The Scot is gradually recovering from a hip resurfacing procedure. His last win on the tour came in Brisbane before the Australian Open in January, but he did win twice at the Rafa Nadal Open, a second-tier ATP Challenger Tour event, last month.

REUTERS

Coe named IAAF chief for four more years

DOHA • Sebastian Coe was re-elected unopposed yesterday as president of the IAAF for a second term.

The 62-year-old was given another four years by a unanimous vote of the 203 delegates attending the International Association of Athletics Federations' Congress in Doha, two days before the start of the World Athletics Championships.

"I genuinely am very pleased and proud of the way the sport has come together," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE