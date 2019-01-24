Sports World: Albirex face Home in Community Shield

Albirex face Home in Community Shield

Singapore Premier League (SPL) champions Albirex Niigata will play last season's runners-up Home United in the Community Shield at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Feb 23.

From 2014 to 2018, the Community Shield also doubled up as a league match. But no league points will be up for grabs in this fixture this year.

The SPL will start on March 2, with Geylang International hosting Albirex at Our Tampines Hub and Young Lions taking on Balestier Khalsa at Jalan Besar.

China's Zhou faces three-month ban

China's world No. 61 men's singles paddler Zhou Yu has been banned for three months by the Chinese Table Tennis Association, according to the South China Morning Post.

The former world No. 13 was disqualified at last week's Hungarian Open after he intentionally damaged his bat, in hope of replacing it, during his first-round match against Chinese Taipei's Chuang Chih-yuan.

Woods plans to make use of new flag rule

LOS ANGELES • Tiger Woods plans to take advantage of a new rule that allows players to leave the flag in the hole while putting, the former world No. 1 said ahead of his first start of the season at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The United States Golf Association implemented a host of new rules this year designed to speed up the pace of play and Woods has identified situations at Torrey Pines where leaving the flag in would help.

The 14-time Major champion revealed he also practised leaving the flag in when putting downhill as it could be "more advantageous on faster greens with a little more slope like Augusta".

REUTERS

Beckham buys 10% stake in Salford City

LONDON • David Beckham has bought a stake in English non-league football side Salford City, following in the footsteps of his former Manchester United teammates who have invested in the "really special club".

The 43-year-old secured a 10 per cent stake, which Salford announced yesterday, joining Ryan Giggs, Gary and Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt as share owners.

The "Class of 92" now own 60 per cent of the club but Singapore billionaire Peter Lim remains the largest shareholder, with the remaining 40 per cent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE