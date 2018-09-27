Sports World: Albirex, DPMM hold Singapore Cup advantage

Albirex, DPMM hold S'pore Cup advantage

A second-half brace by Wataru Murofushi helped Albirex Niigata beat Home United 3-2 in their RHB Singapore Cup semi-final first-leg clash at the Jurong East Stadium yesterday night.

Home led 2-1 at the break, thanks to a second-minute strike from Hafiz Nor and an own goal, which sandwiched Adam Swandi's goal for Albirex.

At the Jalan Besar Stadium, DPMM beat Balestier Khalsa 2-0 thanks to quick-fire strikes from Volodymyr Priyomov and Azwan Ali. The second legs will be played next Wednesday.

Two more big seeds crumble at Wuhan Open

WUHAN • In-form Australian Ashleigh Barty says she is hitting top gear after upsetting Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-1 yesterday to reach the Wuhan Open quarter-finals in China.

World No. 17 Barty will play Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the last eight today.

World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki also crashed out yesterday, losing 7-6 (12-10), 7-5 to Monica Puig.

Spurs' new home ready by Xmas: Pochettino

LONDON • Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident that the Premier League football club will be able to move into their new stadium before next year after a series of delays.

The Argentinian said he had been reassured by chairman Daniel Levy that Spurs would be able to occupy their new 62,000-capacity home by Christmas.

Spurs have played all their home games at Wembley so far this season, with their move pushed back from the intended date of Sept 15.

REUTERS

Isco set for a month out after appendix surgery

MADRID • Real Madrid footballer Isco has left hospital after successfully undergoing an operation to treat appendicitis, the European champions said yesterday.

While Real have not stated how long the midfielder is expected to be out for, Spanish media reports said that he will be on the sidelines for around a month. He could miss up to six games for Real, including Saturday's derby against Atletico.

REUTERS

