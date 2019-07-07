Sports World: Albirex cut DPMM's lead to one point

Albirex cut DPMM's lead to one point

The Singapore Premier League title race heated up yesterday, when the gap between league leaders Brunei DPMM and second-placed Albirex Niigata was reduced to just one point.

In a thriller at the Jurong East stadium, the 10-man Warriors FC fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with DPMM. Albirex edged past the Young Lions 2-1 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

The Young Lions, who remained rooted to the bottom of the table, ended the game with nine men after goalscorer Syahrul Sazali and Haiqal Pashia were sent off.

Barca, Atletico meet over Griezmann

BARCELONA • Barcelona have held talks with Atletico Madrid over the potential signing of forward Antoine Griezmann, the Catalan giants' president Josep Maria Bartomeu said on Friday.

French football star Griezmann, who has long been linked with a move to Barcelona, has a release clause of €120 million (S$183 million) in his contract. But Barcelona want to sign the 28-year-old World Cup winner without activating the clause.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, meanwhile, will join Atletico permanently at the end of the 2019-20 season when his 18-month loan deal concludes, the LaLiga club announced yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pakistan win, but fall short of s-final target

LONDON • Pakistan thrashed Bangladesh by 94 runs on Friday, but their bid to qualify for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals came to an end.

In their last group match, Sarfaraz Ahmed's team needed to break the record one-day international margin of victory to have a chance of leapfrogging New Zealand into the top four.

However, even their emphatic win at Lord's, with Pakistan scoring 315-9 then bowling out Bangladesh for 221, was not enough to erase New Zealand's superior net run rate.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rock shoots solid 60 to lead Irish Open by 3

LONDON • England's Robert Rock carded a course-record 60 in yesterday's third round of the Irish Open at Lahinch to take a three-shot lead over Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello.

He needed to eagle the par-five 18th to shoot the second 59 in European Tour history, but he narrowly missed from 30 feet to settle for his sixth successive birdie. Still, his score eclipsed the course record of 63 established by Padraig Harrington in the first round on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE