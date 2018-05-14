Sports World: Albirex beat Warriors to extend perfect win run

Albirex beat Warriors to extend perfect win run

Singapore Premier League leaders Albirex Niigata continued their perfect start with a 2-1 win yesterday against Warriors FC thanks to a double from Shuhei Hoshino (20th, 71st) at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium. Jonathan Behe scored a 79th-minute consolation for the hosts, who are still winless after eight games. The White Swans are top with 21 points and 11 clear of Tampines Rovers and Brunei DPMM.

At the Toa Payoh Stadium, Balestier Khalsa took the lead through Hazzuwan Halim but fell 2-1 to Brunei with goals from Volodymyr Priyomov (55th) and Adi Said (64th).

Quek tied 16th at Haikou C'ship, Shou tied 30th

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek finished tied 16th yesterday in the PGA Tour China Haikou Championship, shooting a three-round even par total of 216 (73-68-75) after the event was reduced to 54 holes due to weather delays.

Compatriot Joshua Shou was tied 30th on four-over 220 (74-69-77). The RMB 1.5 million (S$316,000) tournament was won by Todd Baek, with the South Korean shooting a 10-under 206 (65-74-67).

Hamburg relegated for the first time in 55 years

BERLIN • Hamburg were relegated from the Bundesliga for the first time in their history on Saturday after a 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach proved too little too late as Wolfsburg thrashed Cologne to finish third from bottom.

A run of 55 seasons in Germany's top flight came to an end as Hamburg are the only team to have played in every season since the league's inauguration in 1963, earning them the nickname "dinosaur".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lomachenko claims historic 3rd world title

NEW YORK • Vasyl Lomachenko stopped Jorge Linares in the 10th round on Saturday to claim the World Boxing Association lightweight world title at Madison Square Garden.

The Ukrainian also set a record in claiming a world title in a third weight division in just his 12th professional fight.

Lomachenko, 30, defeated Gary Russell Jr. for a featherweight world title in just his third pro bout. In his seventh fight, he moved up to super featherweight and knocked out Roman Martinez to take his belt.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nunes beats Pennington at UFC 224 to retain belt

RIO DE JANEIRO• Brazilian Amanda Nunes fought in her homeland on Saturday night and knocked out American Raquel Pennington in the fifth round of UFC 224's main event in Rio de Janeiro.

Nunes retained her bantamweight title after referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at the 2min 36sec mark of the final round inside Jeunesse Arena, reported ESPN.

REUTERS