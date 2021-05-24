Sports World: Albirex back on top of SPL after victory

Albirex back on top of SPL after victory

Defending champions Albirex Niigata reclaimed top spot in the Singapore Premier League from rivals Lions City Sailors with a 2-1 win over Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub yesterday.

The win came courtesy of strikes from Kosuke Chiku and Takahiro Tezuka while Matheus Moresche scored for the hosts.

At the Jurong East Stadium, a brace from Sime Zuzul helped Balestier Khalsa to a 2-2 draw against Tanjong Pagar United, with Reo Nishiguchi and Khairul Amri scoring for the Jaguars.

Indian wrestling icon Kumar apprehended

NEW DELHI • Two-time Olympic wrestling medallist Sushil Kumar was arrested yesterday, Indian police said, after a week-long manhunt over the alleged murder of a fellow athlete.

The 37-year-old went into hiding after Sagar Dhankar, 24, was badly beaten during a brawl between two groups of wrestlers at a stadium in New Delhi on May 4. Kumar is viewed as one of India's finest sportsmen, the only one to win two individual Olympic medals - silver at the 2012 London Games and a bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tyson-Wilder fight in Las Vegas on July 24

LONDON • World Boxing Council champion Tyson Fury yesterday signed a contract to fight American Deontay Wilder for a third time in Las Vegas on July 24, promoter Top Rank Boxing said.

The undefeated Briton, who inflicted Wilder's first loss last February and had initially wanted to fight Anthony Joshua, tweeted he would put his opponent "out of his misery".

REUTERS