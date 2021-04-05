Sports World: Albirex back on top after beating Geylang

Albirex back on top after beating Geylang

A 33rd-minute strike by defender Takahiro Tezuka gave Albirex Niigata a 1-0 win over Geylang International at the Jurong East Stadium last night as the defending champions reclaimed top spot in the Singapore Premier League.

Surprise challengers Hougang United are only a point behind on nine, with the Lion City Sailors third on seven. The other game saw a goal fest as Balestier Khalsa routed Tanjong Pagar 4-0 courtesy of Faizal Raffi, Kristijan Krajcek (two) and Sime Zuzul, as the Tigers leapfrogged Geylang into fifth spot.

Patty stretches ANA Inspiration advantage

LOS ANGELES • Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit is poised to make her first LPGA title a Major triumph after firing a five-under-par 67 on Saturday for a five-shot lead at the ANA Inspiration, the first women's golf Major of the year.

The 21-year-old had seven birdies in her third round at Mission Hills in Rancho Mirage, California, showing no sign of nerves as she built ruthlessly on her one-shot overnight lead.

Defending champion Lee Mi-rim of South Korea (68) and American Ally Ewing (66) were tied for second on nine-under 207 after 54 holes.

Spieth shoots 67 to share Texas Open lead

SAN ANTONIO • Jordan Spieth roared home with five birdies in his final seven holes on Saturday to shoot a five-under 67 and grab a share of the lead with England's Matt Wallace (67) heading into the final round of the Texas Open.

American Spieth has won 11 times on the PGA Tour but is hoping to end a lengthy dry spell dating back over three years to the 2017 British Open. Compatriot Charley Hoffman, who also made a late charge with a 65, was alone two shots back in third place at 10-under 206.

Chepngetich smashes half marathon record

PARIS • Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich smashed the women's half marathon world record yesterday in a time of 1 hour 4min 2sec in Istanbul.

The marathon world champion from Doha 2019 sliced almost half a minute off the previous mark of 1:04:31 set by Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh in February last year.

Chepngetich was followed across the line by Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw (1:04:40) and Kenya's two-time world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri third in 1:04:51, marking the first time three women have finished inside 65 minutes in a half marathon.

