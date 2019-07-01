Sports World: Albirex 3 points behind DPMM after narrow win

Albirex 3 points behind DPMM after narrow win

Hiroyoshi Kamata's 30th-minute goal was enough to give three-time defending champions Albirex Niigata full points against Warriors FC in their Singapore Premier League football match yesterday at Jurong East Stadium.

The White Swans' win moves them up to 27 points, three behind Brunei DPMM, with both having played 13 games.

Park and Ciganda have edge in Arkansas

LOS ANGELES • Women's world No. 2 golfer Park Sung-hyun shook off a late bogey to close with back-to-back birdies on Saturday, joining Spain's Carlota Ciganda atop the leaderboard of the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship.

The South Korean, who captured her sixth LPGA title at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in March and finished runner-up at the Women's PGA Championship last week, fired an eight-under 63 at the Pinnacle Country Club for a share of the lead on 13-under 129.

Ciganda fired a 66 and the leading duo had a two-stroke lead over a group of seven players that included world No. 1 Ko Jin-young of South Korea (66).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Unheralded Lashley is surprise leader

DETROIT • Nate Lashley, the last player to make the field, fired a nine-under 63 to seize a six-stroke lead after Saturday's third round of the PGA Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The 36-year-old American, ranked 353rd in the world, turned in a bogey-free round - the lowest score of the day - to stand on 23-under 193 after 54 holes at Detroit Golf Club with compatriot J.T. Poston second on 199.

Both are in position to capture the two available spots from this week's event for the July 18-21 British Open at Royal Portrush.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cameroon, Ghana play out drab Afcon draw

CAIRO • Cameroon and Ghana, two of the most successful teams in Africa Cup of Nations history with nine titles between them, cancelled each other out in a forgettable 0-0 draw in their Group F match on Saturday.

Ghana nearly snatched the points in the 88th minute when Kwabena Owusu hit the bar, but that would have been a generous end to a match which featured too many misplaced passes, poor first touches and wayward finishing.

Holders Cameroon top the group with four points while Ghana have two points in as many games.

REUTERS