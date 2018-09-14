Sports World: Aguero's form down to playing pain-free

Aguero's form down to playing pain-free

LONDON • Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has said there is no more pain in his knee for the first time in years following surgery in April, which has cured the longstanding problem.

Aguero missed the tail end of last season as City won the Premier League, but he was part of Argentina's squad for the World Cup in Russia where he scored two goals before their last-16 exit to eventual champions France.

Aguero has hit the ground running in the new term with three goals from four starts and he told City's website that his fitness levels have been "the best I've felt in years".

REUTERS

Russia move a no-go for Terry and family

LONDON • Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry has rejected a transfer to Spartak Moscow for family reasons, the 37-year-old said on Wednesday.

The defender revealed on Instagram that it was not the "right move" for his family.

Terry is a free agent after leaving Championship club Aston Villa when his contract ran out at the end of last season.

REUTERS

2nd stadium named after Deschamps

PARIS • France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps had a second stadium named after him on Wednesday after leading Les Bleus to glory in Russia.

He already had a stadium named after him in his home town of Bayonne and now, Stade Marquet in Cap d'Ail in southern France has been renamed Stade Didier Deschamps.

In a ceremony that was attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco, Deschamps described it as "a huge honour".

XINHUA

Thomas to headline CIMB Classic in KL

KUALA LUMPUR • World No. 4 Justin Thomas will return to Malaysia for the US$7 million (S$9.6 million) CIMB Classic from Oct 11 to 14.

It is the only PGA Tour-sanctioned event in South-east Asia, and the American golfer said he "looked forward to the opportunity to become the first to win it three times".

REUTERS