Sports World: Aguero set to announce retirement: Reports

Aguero set to announce retirement: Reports

BARCELONA • Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero is set to announce his retirement this week following a cardiac evaluation, ending the Argentinian striker's career at 33, according to multiple media outlets yesterday.

Sources also confirmed to Reuters that a ceremony is reportedly being planned by Barca and an announcement is scheduled for tomorrow.

The ex-Manchester City star, who left for the Nou Camp on a free transfer in the summer, has not played since suffering chest pains in a La Liga match in late October.

Russia handed doping ban by World Triathlon

MOSCOW • World Triathlon yesterday imposed sanctions on the Russian Triathlon Federation (RTF) that will be effective for one year due to a "significant number" of doping cases in the country.

In October, Russian triathlete Igor Polyanskiy became the first athlete to be formally disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a positive test for the banned substance EPO.

Hazlewood out of second Ashes Test

SYDNEY • Injured Australian paceman Josh Hazlewood was yesterday ruled out of the second Ashes cricket Test against England in Adelaide, which starts on Thursday, with Jhye Richardson or Michael Neser in line to replace him.

The 30-year-old's absence is a big blow for Australia ahead of the day-night Test.

