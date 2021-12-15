Sports World: Agnel admits he had sex with minor

Agnel admits he had sex with minor

PARIS • French swimmer Yannick Agnel, who won two gold medals at the 2012 Olympics, has admitted to having sex with a minor, a prosecutor said on Monday.

The 29-year-old was arrested last week on suspicion of rape and sexual assault. The victim was named as Naome Horter, daughter of one of Agnel's coaches, Lionel, and was said to be 13 when she had sex with the retired athlete in 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pound backs Winter Games host China

LONDON • International Olympic Committee (IOC) senior member Dick Pound said he had no regrets about China being picked to host the Feb 4-20 Beijing Winter Games, despite the international outcry over the country's human rights record.

He told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio that China was "a very good and very organised country", before reiterating the IOC's neutrality stance.

REUTERS

$137 million boost for A-League football

SYDNEY • American private equity firm Silver Lake has paid about US$100 million (S$136.8 million) for a 33.3 per cent stake in the Australian Professional Leagues, which runs the A-League and other football competitions.

But the A-League's managing director Danny Townsend has urged clubs to look beyond the signing of high-profile players for growth.

REUTERS