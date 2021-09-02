Sports World: Afghans' cricket Test gets Taliban nod

Afghans' cricket Test gets Taliban nod

KABUL • The Taliban have approved Afghanistan's first cricket Test since their takeover, raising hopes that international matches will continue under their rule.

"We have got approval to send the team to Australia," chief executive of the Afghanistan Cricket Board Hamid Shinwari said yesterday.

The Test match, to be played in Hobart from Nov 27-Dec 1, will be Afghanistan's first Test in Australia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mendy's bail request denied by court

LONDON • The British courts yesterday refused to release Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy on bail, ordering the footballer to remain in custody ahead of a potential trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

Judge Steven Everett declined the 27-year-old Frenchman's bail application at Chester Crown Court after a hearing, said a court spokesman. He is next due to appear in court on Sept 10.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pele denies report, says health is good

BRASILIA • Brazilian former football star Pele said on Tuesday that he was undergoing routine exams in hospital and that he was in good health, denying a report of a more serious health issue.

The 80-year-old wrote on Twitter that he "didn't faint" and was having the medical exams which he had not been able to do before owing to the pandemic.

REUTERS