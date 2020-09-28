Sports World: Adesanya still unbeaten after 20th straight win

Adesanya still unbeaten after 20th straight win

ABU DHABI • Israel Adesanya retained his Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight title and improved his perfect record to 20-0 on Saturday night, after dominating Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 in Abu Dhabi.

His technical knockout victory came after 3min 59sec in the second round.

Adesanya is now tied with former middleweight champion Chris Weidman for the second-longest win streak in division history (nine), behind Anderson Silva (13).

Long leads by two entering final round

MIAMI • Adam Long fired an eight-under 64 to open up a two-shot lead at the PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Championship on Saturday.

The 33-year-old American carded eight birdies and 10 pars in a flawless bogey-free round at the Corales Puntacana resort in the Dominican Republic for a 17-under 199 total.

Second-round leader Hudson Swafford is second after posting a 69.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bayern's long run ends with Hoffenheim shock

MUNICH • European champions Bayern Munich had their 23-match winning run in all competitions snapped yesterday after a stunning 4-1 Bundesliga defeat at Hoffenheim.

Bayern, winners of the Super Cup against Sevilla after extra time on Thursday, had not lost since Dec 7 last year, and had gone 21 straight league games without defeat, winning their last 15.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE