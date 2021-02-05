Sports World: Abuse of players must end, says Arteta

Abuse of players must end, says Arteta

LONDON • Social media companies must take responsibility to help stop the online abuse of Premier League players as their mental health can be affected, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said yesterday.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Reece James and others have been subjected to racist abuse online in the past two weeks and Arteta claimed anonymous hate comments were "causing a lot of damage in football".

REUTERS

Dembele adds to Atletico Covid cluster

MADRID • A Covid-19 cluster has broken out at La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid after Lyon loanee Moussa Dembele yesterday tested positive for the virus, making him the Spanish football side's fourth player to be infected this week.

The French striker joins Joao Felix, Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco on the list, with the quartet ruled out of Monday's home game with Celta Vigo.

REUTERS

McIlroy slams plan to reel in long hitters

LOS ANGELES • Rory McIlroy has criticised golf's lawmakers for considering changes to equipment that would tame the power of the big hitters, saying the campaign is "a huge waste of time and money".

On proposals to reduce driver shaft length and specifying the use of clubs and balls, the world No. 6 said the money spent should have instead "been better distributed to getting people into the game".

REUTERS