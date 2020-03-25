Sports World: A-League completes Aussie shutdown

A-League completes Aussie shutdown

SYDNEY • Australia's top-flight football A-League has suspended its season, becoming the country's last professional sporting league to cease due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football Federation Australia (FFA) announced the decision yesterday, saying it was "in response to the ongoing spread of Covid-19" and all 11 clubs were in favour of freezing the campaign.

XINHUA

No visitors allowed for jailed Ronaldinho

ASUNCION • Brazil great Ronaldinho will no longer receive visits at the Paraguayan jail where he is being held as local authorities attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic by restricting human movement.

The former Barcelona forward and his brother, Roberto Assis, have been imprisoned since March 6 for allegedly using fake passports to enter the country.

XINHUA

Galatasaray boss contracts coronavirus

ISTANBUL • Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim confirmed on Monday night he had tested positive for the Covid-19 disease, joining a host of high-profile football figures to be infected by the virus, including Juventus duo Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi, as well as former Belgium midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The 66-year-old, who led Galatasaray to the Turkish Super Lig title last season, tweeted he was "in safe hands at the hospital".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

United want Ighalo on permanent deal

LONDON • Manchester United are set to turn Odion Ighalo's loan spell from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua into a permanent one, according to the Daily Mail yesterday.

His deal expires on May 31 and with the English Premier League suspended until April 30 at the earliest, the Red Devils are looking to seal a £15 million (S$25.52 million) move for the striker, who has scored four goals in eight appearances since arriving in January.

White says he has new venue for UFC 249

LAS VEGAS • Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White has confirmed he has secured an as-yet-undisclosed venue for UFC 249 on April 18.

It was set to be held in New York, but the mixed martial arts promotion was forced to look for another location due to the coronavirus situation and White also revealed on Monday night that it would be a closed-door event.