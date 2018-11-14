Sports World: A 66 gives Quek SPGA President Cup lead

A 66 gives Quek SPGA President Cup lead

Local pro Quincy Quek fired a five-under 66 to lead a field of 47 golfers after the first round of the SPGA President Cup at Warren Golf & Country Club yesterday.

Just six other players broke par, including Mardan Mamat (68) and Jesse Yap (69), with Abdul Hadi, Joshua Shou, Marc Ong and Gregory Foo all on 70.

Sunwolves to play two home games here

The Sunwolves will play two of their eight home Super Rugby games in Singapore next season, with the other six held at the Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

The two games held in Singapore are the season opener against Cell C Sharks on Feb 16 and another South African side, Emirates Lions, on March 23.

Shooting, para-sports in fundraising tie-up

The Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) and Singapore Shooting Association (SSA) will conduct the Aim for Hope fundraiser at the Yishun Safra indoor air weapon range on Sunday.

For a $30 contribution, individuals aged 10 and above will get a 30-minute session guided by SSA's national shooters and 10 shots. All funds raised will be channelled to SDSC's athletes through their sports programmes, including the shooting Learn To Play that starts next Tuesday.

Interested parties can register for the fundraiser at https://sdsc.org.sg/aim-for-hope-fundraiser

Sturridge faces betting allegations

LONDON • Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules.

The FA said the allegations related to events, which were not specified, that took place in January. He is alleged to have broken rules that prohibit the passing on of information about players, managers, team selection or disciplinary matters not publicly available at the time.

Thai teen's death stirs up Muay Thai debate

BANGKOK • The death of 13-year-old boy Anucha Kochana, knocked out during a Muay Thai match, has inflamed debate in Thailand about whether children should be taking part in the sport.

Governed by few rules, Thai children of any age can box in an organised match. Legislators appointed by a military government have already been looking to tighten regulations to ban children under the age of 12 from professional bouts.

