Sports World: Naser claims she missed 3 tests, not 4

Naser claims she missed 3 tests, not 4

PARIS • World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser was provisionally suspended for registering four "whereabouts failures", the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said yesterday.

The Nigeria-born Bahrain athlete, who won gold in Doha last year, pleaded her innocence despite being suspended last Friday for failing to make herself available for dope tests.

In an Instagram video, the 22-year-old said that she had "only missed three drug tests" and that they came before the September world event in Qatar. REUTERS

CAS to hear Man City appeal against ban

LONDON • Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) from today to Wednesday in a case of wide-reaching repercussions.

The English Premier League side are accused of overstating sponsorship revenue to hide that they had not complied with Uefa's financial fair play (FFP) rules between 2012 and 2016, and are facing a two-season Champions League ban.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

New-format British GP hopes for more fans

LONDON • The managing director of Silverstone hopes the fact that the British track is staging back-to-back Grand Prix races this season will help lure a new group of fans to Formula One.

The circuit will play host to closed-door races on Aug 2 and Aug 9 as part of a initial eight-race calendar amid the coronavirus pandemic and Stuart Pringle told the BBC he was expecting more viewers as "getting stuck into something is a great experience".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE