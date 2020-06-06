Sports World

Dortmund's Sancho, Akanji fined for haircut

BERLIN • Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Manuel Akanji were fined an unspecified amount by the German Football League (DFL) yesterday for failing to wear a face mask during a visit from a hairdresser this week.

The DFL said they had broken the health guidelines that govern Bundesliga players amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Six Dortmund players got their hair cut by the hairdresser.

REUTERS

Team bus stoning leaves Benfica players warded

MADRID • Two Benfica players were sent to hospital after being injured during an attack on the team bus following their goal-less draw at home to Tondela on Thursday night.

German midfielder Julian Weigl and Serbian forward Andrija Zivkovic were hit by shrapnel as the bus was stoned while returning to Benfica's training ground, the club said in a statement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Atalanta coach hits back over 'offensive' Valencia

MADRID • Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has sought to clarify comments he made that suggested he had been suffering from coronavirus symptoms before and during the Italian team's Champions League last-16 second leg at Valencia.

He said he had "respected the protocols" and the controversy surrounding his behaviour, which prompted a statement from the Spanish club criticising him, was "offensive".

REUTERS

Bahraini sprinter banned for not updating location

PARIS • Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser, who won the 400m event at the world championships last year, has been provisionally banned after failing to meet "whereabouts" criteria, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced yesterday.

The 22-year-old clocked 48.14sec to win gold at Doha, placing her third in the all-time list behind Marita Koch and Jarmila Kratochvilova.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Yao Ming knows hard work ahead when CBA returns

SHANGHAI • Former National Basketball Association star Yao Ming warned more challenges lie ahead after the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) said it will resume the season on June 20 following a five-month shutdown because of the coronavirus.

CBA president Yao said that he did not feel relieved after the CBA became the first major sports league to return to action in China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE