Sports World

Twenty 20 World Cup likely to be postponed

MELBOURNE • Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts yesterday downplayed the prospect of the Twenty20 World Cup going ahead this year, saying the Oct 18-Nov 15 tournament was under "very high risk" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council is expected to announce its likely postponement on June 10 after the board opted to defer the decision at a meeting on Thursday.

REUTERS

Kvitova triumphs in all-Czech event

PRAGUE • Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-3 in the rain-disrupted final to win an all-Czech tournament on Thursday night.

The three-day closed-door event was played under tight health protocols, including the compulsory wearing of gloves and masks for non-players, to minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pan Pacific meet deferred to 2026

LOS ANGELES • The Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in 2022 will be deferred by four years to accommodate changes in the international calendar due to the virus pandemic.

Canada, one of four Pan Pac charter nations along with Australia, the United States and Japan, will still host the event.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray to return at closed-door tourney

LONDON • Scotland's Andy Murray will make his return to tennis at a closed-door tournament organised by his brother Jamie in London from June 23-28, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) said yesterday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not competed since the Davis Cup Finals in November due to complications with his hip.

REUTERS

J.League's top tier to restart on July 4

TOKYO • The J.League announced yesterday its top football division will restart on July 4 following a four-month delay due to the pandemic.

Only the opening round of matches were completed when the competition was suspended in late February.

REUTERS