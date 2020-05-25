Sports World: 'Stupid' to cut short French League: Lyon

'Stupid' to cut short French League: Lyon

PARIS • Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas yesterday lashed out again at the French League for ending the Ligue 1 season early owing to the coronavirus pandemic, calling the decision "stupid" after the Spanish government gave La Liga permission to resume from June 8.

Lyon, who are still in the last 16 of the Champions League, have been denied a European spot as they were seventh when the league was curtailed last month and they are expected to lodge an appeal to the State Council, France's highest court, alongside relegated Amiens and Toulouse.

REUTERS

Olympic skiing champ Veith calls it a day

VIENNA • Austrian skiing star Anna Veith announced her retirement from the sport on Saturday night, ending a stellar career at the age of 30.

She won the super-G gold and silver in the giant slalom at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, followed by silver in the super-G four years later in Pyeongchang. But she has been increasingly injury prone in the last five years, picking up several serious long-term knee issues.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE