Sports World

Kante could miss rest of season over fears

LONDON • Chelsea have granted midfielder N'Golo Kante permission not to attend training over coronavirus fears, the BBC and other British media outlets reported yesterday.

The French football World Cup winner opted to skip Wednesday's session due to health scares running in his family and the Blues have accepted he may miss the rest of the English Premier League season - if it resumes - because of genuine concerns.

Loans for Japan's football clubs

TOKYO • The Japan Football Association has approved 210 million yen (S$2.8 million) in loans to its 115 domestic clubs, whose finances have taken a hit from the Covid-19 shutdown, Kyodo news agency reported yesterday.

The season had just got under way in Japan before it was suspended in February due to the pandemic, leading to a loss of revenue for clubs, and matches in the top-three divisions are on hold until at least June 12.

REUTERS

One less hurdle in San Siro demolition

MILAN • The iconic San Siro is closer to being demolished after Italy's heritage authority found that the stadium, which is the home ground for both AC and Inter Milan, cannot be protected for cultural or historic reasons.

Both Serie A football clubs want to replace the structure, which was opened in 1926, with a new 60,000-capacity home.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bryant items fetch premium prices

NEW YORK • A Hollywood moment for National Basketball Association (NBA) legend Kobe Bryant proved a big draw at a Beverly Hills auction of sport memorabilia, with his handprints in concrete selling for US$75,000 (S$106,800).

Bryant, who won five NBA titles, died aged 41 in a helicopter crash in January that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, and his memorabilia has since fetched sky-high prices.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brady documentary set for 2021 release

NEW YORK • Record six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will reveal details of his 20 years and nine trips to the National Football League championship game with the New England Patriots in a documentary he will co-produce alongside ESPN.

The nine-part series titled Man In The Arena will air next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE