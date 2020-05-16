Sports World

Aussie Rules football to restart in June 11

MELBOURNE • The Australian Football League (AFL) season will resume on June 11, with players returning to training from Monday and four clubs moving to the Gold Coast due to tighter Covid-19 restrictions in their home states, chief executive Gillon McLachlan said yesterday.

The Australian Rules top flight was suspended in March after one round of the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All players and staff will be tested for the virus before returning to their clubs and would be under strict protocols that include "risk" inspections of their homes and social distancing protocols for their family members.

REUTERS

Joshua could fight Fury twice next year

LONDON • World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua will have only one fight this year but he could take on British compatriot Tyson Fury twice in 2021, his promoter Eddie Hearn said on Thursday.

Joshua, the World Boxing Association, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Federation champion, is due to fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev next. Fury, the World Boxing Council champion, has a rematch due with American Deontay Wilder. The dates and venues have yet to be set.

REUTERS

Kane repays Orient by sponsoring jersey

LONDON • Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will sponsor Leyton Orient's shirt next season with the space on the front given to promote charitable causes, the English League Two (fourth tier) club said on Thursday.

He made his senior debut with the East London side in 2011 when he was on loan for half a season from Spurs, having been born and brought up near their stadium.

REUTERS

July's rugby Test games postponed

PARIS • All rugby Test matches scheduled for July have been postponed because of the coronavirus, World Rugby announced yesterday, saying they were impossible given ongoing quarantine and travel restrictions.

Ireland and Fiji had been due to visit cash-strapped Australia, New Zealand were to host Wales and Scotland, and England were set to visit Japan in what is a key period for the sport. Scotland and Georgia were also scheduled to tour world champions South Africa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Austria's Linz probed for training breach

VIENNA • Austrian league leaders Linz face possible punishment for violating health regulations by resuming full training, a move which incurred the wrath of their rivals.

The league investigation was triggered by a video tape of the training sessions, which was filmed without the club's knowledge and allegedly showed a breach of Austrian regulations for fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Since April 20, clubs have been allowed to train in groups of up to only six players. Full training was allowed only from yesterday. The championship is scheduled to resume on June 2.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE