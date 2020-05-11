Sports World: 5 test positive ahead of La Liga's restart

5 test positive ahead of La Liga's restart

MADRID • Five players in Spain's top two football divisions have tested positive for Covid-19 since clubs began testing players and staff members last week, La Liga said in a statement yesterday.

The Spanish league said the unnamed players would remain at their homes where they would continue individual training before being tested again "in the next few days" to determine whether they can return to their club's training ground.

REUTERS

Morgan welcomes birth of daughter

LOS ANGELES • Alex Morgan, who helped the United States women's football team to their fourth World Cup last year, has become the newest mother in the squad after giving birth to her first child.

The striker, who is married to former Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, announced the news on Twitter on Saturday night, revealing her daughter's name, Charlie Elena Carrasco.

REUTERS

Bulls consider coach Boylen's position

CHICAGO • The Chicago Bulls' new head of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas, and new general manager Marc Eversley have received "mixed feedback" on coach Jim Boylen and are considering replacing him, reported the Chicago Sun-Times on Saturday.

The Bulls missed out on the play-offs last season and are set to experience the same heartbreak again should the term, on hold since March 11 owing to the Covid-19 crisis, resume as they are eight games away from the Orlando Magic, who hold the final spot in the National Basketball Association's Eastern Conference.

REUTERS

Swiss football teams back in training

LAUSANNE • Swiss top-flight football sides are preparing to return to training today, despite the possible resumption of matches on June 20 being clouded by uncertainty and debate.

The Super League has been suspended since Feb 23, with 13 rounds left owing to the pandemic, but clubs cannot agree on whether to restart the season, as the majority of their income comes from match-day revenue, and playing behind closed doors will lead to massive losses.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE