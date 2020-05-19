Sports World: 9 in a row for Scottish champions Celtic

9 in a row for Scottish champions Celtic

LONDON • Celtic were crowned champions for a record-equalling ninth consecutive season as the Scottish Premiership campaign was declared over yesterday.

Neil Lennon's men were 13 points clear at the top of the table when the season was stopped owing to the coronavirus pandemic in March, with eight games remaining for the majority of clubs. Second-placed Rangers had a game in hand and were due to face Celtic twice more.

A points-per-game method for determining final league placings also sees bottom club Hearts relegated unless there is any progress in talks over league reconstruction.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India cricket adopts wait-and-see move

NEW DELHI • India's cricketers will not be rushed back into training even after the country gave the green light on Sunday for sports facilities to open, the national cricket board has said.

India has extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus and while stadiums and sports complexes are reopening to allow athletes to train, there will be no events staged that would draw spectators.

With travel and other restrictions in place, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it would wait before scheduling any training camp for its contracted players.

REUTERS

MJ's Air Jordan 1s sell for record $800,000

NEW YORK • National Basketball Association legend Michael Jordan's autographed match-worn sneakers from his rookie season fetched a record US$560,000 (S$800,000) in an online auction, Sotheby's said on Sunday.

The Air Jordan 1s, designed for him in 1985 and the first signature sneakers, were expected to fetch between US$100,000 and US$150,000 in the auction that closed on Sunday.

REUTERS