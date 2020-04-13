Sports World

Dalglish thanks healthcare workers

LONDON • Former Liverpool forward and manager Kenny Dalglish, who earlier this week tested positive for the coronavirus, has been released from hospital, British media reported yesterday.

The former Scotland international is now back home, where he is self-isolating.

Dalglish hailed the front-line workers at the National Health Service, telling local daily The Sunday Post that "as a nation, we are lucky to have them".

REUTERS

Sporting Lisbon lead the way with pay cuts

LISBON • Players at Sporting Lisbon will have their salaries cut by 40 per cent for three months, while its board of directors will take a 50 per cent pay cut, in order to mitigate financial losses from the suspension of games amid the coronavirus pandemic, local news agency Lusa reported yesterday.

Sporting is the first of Portuguese football's "Big Three", including Benfica and Porto, to announce the cuts.

Porto and Benfica are reportedly considering a similar reduction in players' wages, but have yet to announce an agreement.

REUTERS

No public funds used in furlough: Sheffield

LONDON • Premier League side Sheffield United on Saturday night said they were furloughing some permanent and casual staff, but will continue to pay them in full during their enforced leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blades, however, insisted the club will not resort to using public money under the British government's job retention scheme to finance the measures, unlike fellow top-flight teams Tottenham, Norwich, Newcastle and Bournemouth.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Haas fifth F 1 team to put staff on leave

LONDON • The American-owned Haas Formula One team on Saturday night furloughed most of their British-based employees, meaning half of the grid have now taken similar measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like its F1 rivals McLaren, Williams, Racing Point and Renault, Haas will place its staff on the British government's furlough scheme, which covers 80 per cent of wages up to £2,500 (S$4,400) a month.

REUTERS