Sports World: Cricket great wants spot fixers hanged

Cricket great wants spot fixers hanged

KARACHI • Cricketers involved in match fixing and spot fixing - which involves determining the outcome of a specific part of the game - should be hanged, former Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad has suggested in a video on his YouTube channel.

His remarks follow Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez's protests over former opener Sharjeel Khan's surprise return despite receiving a five-year ban in 2017 over spot fixing.

Meanwhile, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal faces a ban of six months to life after being charged for not reporting a fixing offer last month, a crime under the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kenny will lead Ireland in Euro 2020 play-offs

DUBLIN • Stephen Kenny will replace Mick McCarthy as Ireland manager with immediate effect after the Euro 2020 play-offs were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Football Association of Ireland said on Saturday night.

Kenny, who had been in charge of Ireland's Under-21 side, was due to take over from the former Sunderland boss in August following the expiration of his contract after Euro 2020.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE