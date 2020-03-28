Sports World

Djokovic donates $1.6m, Nadal & Gasol target $17m

MADRID • Tennis' world No. 1 Novak Djokovic yesterday pledged €1 million (S$1.57 million) to help buy ventilators and other medical equipment in his native Serbia, joining a list of athletes in the fight against the coronavirus.

A day earlier, Spanish tennis ace Rafael Nadal and National Basketball Association hero Pau Gasol launched a fund-raising drive, targeting €11 million for the nation that has suffered the second-highest death toll (over 4,800), behind Italy's 8,200.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

England rugby coach Jones takes 25% pay cut

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones has accepted a pay cut of over 25 per cent to help ease the financial burden on the Rugby Football Union (RFU), which is set to lose millions of pounds due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The RFU faces losses of up to £50 million (S$87.6 million) over the next 11/2 years owing to the virus, but will still provide a £7 million relief package to community clubs in the country.

REUTERS

Indy 500 delayed three months to Aug 23

LOS ANGELES • The Indianapolis 500, one of the world's biggest single-day sporting events with an estimated crowd topping 350,000, has been postponed until Aug 23 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, IndyCar said on Thursday.

The crown jewel of American open-wheel racing, which is traditionally staged each US Memorial Day weekend at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway, was originally scheduled for May 24.

REUTERS

Les Bleus' Euro-winning coach Hidalgo dies at 87

PARIS • Michel Hidalgo, the coach of the great France team who won their first major title at the 1984 European Championship, has died at the age of 87, the French players' union and the French Football Federation said.

Hidalgo, who had been ill for a number of years, died of "natural causes" at home in Marseille on Thursday, his family told radio station France Info.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE