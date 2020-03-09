Sports World: China paddlers Chen, Fan win Qatar crowns

China paddlers Chen, Fan win Qatar crowns

China's world No. 1 paddler Chen Meng claimed the ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open women's singles crown after beating Japan's Mima Ito 3-11, 11-7,11-9, 11-7, 11-7 in Doha yesterday. Ito had defeated Singapore's Feng Tianwei in the quarter-finals.

Chen's compatriot Fan Zhendong won the men's title, beating England's Liam Pitchford 11-9, 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 6-11, 11-7.

Simsby emerges as Malaysia Open victor

KUALA LUMPUR • US golfer Trevor Simsby won a play-off against Australia's Andrew Dodt and compatriot Jarin Todd to clinch victory in the weather-shortened Malaysia Open yesterday.

Simsby (two-under-par 70), Dodt (72) and Todd (70) ended their third round with a 13-under 203 total, leading to a sudden-death playoff at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club. Simsby won on the second play-off hole with a birdie after Todd was eliminated at the first.

Singapore golfer Mardan Mamat finished joint-67th with an even-par 216 total. He completed two holes of the third round when play was suspended on Saturday and returned to sign for a 73.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rozier charts course for Hornets triumph

LOS ANGELES • Terry Rozier scored a team-high 24 points as the Charlotte Hornets used a red-hot start to defeat the Houston Rockets 108-99 in the National Basketball Association on Saturday.

The Hornets scored the game's first 20 points before handing the Rockets, who were without star guard Russell Westbrook, a third straight loss.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hatton rides winds at Bay Hill course

MIAMI • Britain's Tyrrell Hatton fired a one-over par 73 in a brutal third round at windy Bay Hill to seize a two-stroke lead on 210 at the US PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy was hot on his heels after a difficult Saturday in Orlando, where the scoring average soared to 76. He shot 73 to share second on 212 with Australian Marc Leishman (72).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldinho stays another night in jail

ASUNCION • Brazilian football great Ronaldinho and his brother spent a second consecutive night in a Paraguayan prison on Saturday after a judge dismissed their request for house arrest.

Ronaldinho, 39, and Roberto Assis, 49, were detained late on Wednesday for allegedly entering Paraguay with fake passports.

XINHUA