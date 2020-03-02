Sports World

Plazibat on fire in Hougang's 4-1 rout

Hougang United defeated the Young Lions 4-1 in their Singapore Premier League opener, with striker Stipe Plazibat bagging a hat-trick at Jurong West Stadium.

Hougang defender Jordan Vestering (35th minute) and the hosts' Ilhan Fandi (57th) were also on the scoresheet.

In yesterday's other match, Tampines Rovers beat Balestier Khalsa 1-0 at Our Tampines Hub.

Sabalenka blasts past Kvitova in Qatar

DOHA • Aryna Sabalenka claimed her sixth WTA Tour title as she swept past two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-3, 6-3 in the Qatar Open final on Saturday night.

The Belarusian struck seven aces and 21 winners as she proved too strong for the Czech to claim her third title in the last six months. She will move up to 11th in the world rankings today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kennedy goes eight under to win NZ Open

WELLINGTON • Brad Kennedy yesterday carded a remarkable eight-under 63 for a come-from-behind victory at the New Zealand Open, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian and Australasia PGA Tours.

The 2011 winner totalled 264 at the Millbrook Resort course in Queenstown to finish ahead of fellow Australians Lucas Herbert (67, total 266) and Nick Flanagan (66, 268).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Banner culprits to face Bayern music

MUNICH • Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has vowed to "take all-out action" against the travelling fans who unfurled a banner insulting Hoffenheim's main financial backer Dietmar Hopp, during the Bundesliga leaders' 6-0 away victory on Saturday.

The game finished in bizarre circumstances, with both teams passing the ball between each other after a lengthy delay, leading Rummenigge to declare he was "deeply ashamed of these chaotic people" who have "discredited the name of Bayern".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE