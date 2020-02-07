Sports World

Mickelson not keen on special US Open invite

LOS ANGELES • Phil Mickelson said he would not accept a special exemption into this year's US Open, where the 49-year-old American could achieve a career Grand Slam, Golf Channel, reported on Wednesday.

The world No. 72 said he was confident that he could earn his way into the June 18-21 tournament at Winged Foot and said he did not want any special treatment from the United States Golf Association.

He will look to climb back into the top 60, the ranking of golfers who qualify automatically for the tournament, starting this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Injured Mo pulls out of

London half marathon LONDON • British distance-running great Mo Farah has withdrawn from next month's Big Half race in London with an Achilles tendon injury, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The four-gold Olympic champion, preparing for the 2020 Games in Tokyo, suffered the minor injury in training. Farah, 36, has won the half marathon event for the past two years and was due to take on a field featuring Ethiopia star Kenenisa Bekele on March 1.

EPL sides reverting to old transfer deadline

LONDON • English Premier League clubs agreed yesterday to move the last day of the close-season transfer window back to the end of August or early September, in line with Europe's top leagues.

They had voted in favour of changing the transfer window in 2017, bringing deadline day forward to before the start of the season the following year.

Under the system last year, Premier League clubs were barred from recruiting from Aug 9 but could still lose players to European rivals until Sept 2.

