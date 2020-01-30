Sports World

Koepka wants quick decision over league

RIYADH • Brooks Koepka is keen to find out more about the Premier Golf League (PGL), a proposed series that could potentially overshadow the main PGA and European Tours.

The American world No. 1 said that his interest had been piqued after the World Golf Group announced plans for a series of 18 yearly events starting in 2022.

Each event would feature 48 players competing over three rounds for US$10 million (S$13.6 million), using a team franchise system.

REUTERS

Games village plaza uses reusable wood

TOKYO • When the world's top athletes meet in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics in July, they will be spending some of their downtime in a communal space built mostly out of reusable timber.

The organisers of the Games yesterday unveiled the athletes' village plaza, which was made from 40,000 pieces of timber donated by 63 Japanese municipal governments.

After the Games, the 2.4 billion yen (S$29.9 million) building will be dismantled and the timber returned to the donating municipalities for re-use in local facilities, making it wholly sustainable.

REUTERS

India shuttler Nehwal joins Modi's party

NEW DELHI • Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has joined the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose leader is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a press conference yesterday, the 29-year-old former world No. 1 said that "today, I have joined a party that is doing good for the country".

Nehwal is the latest sportsperson to join the BJP. Last year, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir joined the party and won the East Delhi constituency.

XINHUA

Giannis-less Bucks extend winning streak

MILWAUKEE • Khris Middleton scored a career-high 51 points as the Milwaukee Bucks recorded a franchise-record 88 first-half points en route to a 151-131 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Despite playing without reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, the hosts secured their ninth straight National Basketball Association win.

The Bucks also improved their league-leading record to 41-6, while Washington fell to their sixth defeat in eight games.

REUTERS