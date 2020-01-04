Sports World

Chambers out 6-9 months with ACL issue

LONDON • Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is expected to be out for six to nine months after he underwent surgery on Thursday for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the Premier League football club said.

The 24-year-old suffered the injury to his left knee in the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea last Sunday. Arsenal said the surgery was successful.

The Gunners also said defender Hector Bellerin and forward Gabriel Martinelli were being assessed for tight hamstrings ahead of their home FA Cup third-round match against second-tier Leeds United on Monday.

REUTERS

Rooney has assist on Championship debut

LONDON • Wayne Rooney marked his return to English football with an assist on his Derby County debut as he captained the club to a 2-1 win over Barnsley in the Championship on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, Manchester United and England's most prolific striker, signed an initial 18-month deal at the second-tier side, where he will also work as a coach as he chases his dream of being a manager.

Spinks' wife reveals his prostate cancer

LOS ANGELES • Former heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks, who was hospitalised last month in a serious condition, is suffering from prostate cancer, his wife Brenda said on Thursday.

Spinks, an Olympic gold medallist in 1976, is best known for his upset victory over Muhammad Ali two years later in a world heavyweight title fight. The 66-year-old was battling for his life in a Las Vegas hospital last month. Brenda said that he has returned home and will undergo cancer treatment on an outpatient basis.

Niemann in early lead as winners gather

LOS ANGELES • Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann, fresh from mixing it with the best at last month's Presidents Cup, fired a seven-under 66 on Thursday to grab the first-round lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a bogey-free round in Kapalua, Hawaii to grab a one-stroke advantage over world No. 4 Justin Thomas, with Matt Kuchar and Rickie Fowler joint third on 68.

