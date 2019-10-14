Sports World: Feng well beaten by Ito in German Open

Feng well beaten by Ito in German Open

Singapore paddler Feng Tianwei's fine run in the German Open ended in the semi-finals yesterday.

The world No. 12 lost 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 in Bremen, Germany to seventh-ranked Mima Ito of Japan, who was later beaten 11-3, 9-11, 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 by Sun Yingsha in last night's final. It was the Chinese world No. 6's second title after she partnered Xu Xin to the mixed doubles crown.

Xu himself is a double winner - he and Liang Jingkun took the men's doubles title but he lost the singles final to compatriot Fan Zhendong.

Danes beat Swiss to keep pace with Irish

COPENHAGEN • Yussuf Poulsen struck a dramatic winner six minutes from time as Denmark beat Switzerland 1-0 in their Euro 2020 football qualifier on Saturday to join Ireland, who were held to a goal-less draw at Georgia, at the top of Group D.

The Irish and the Danes both have 12 points after playing six games while the Swiss, who have a game in hand over the top two, are third on eight points.

Boxer Day in coma after brain surgery

CHICAGO • Boxer Patrick Day is in a coma after suffering a serious head injury on Saturday night, following a vicious knockout by unbeaten fellow American Charles Conwell.

Fight broadcaster Dazn said the 27-year-old junior middleweight, who was unconscious when he was stretchered out of the ring, suffered a seizure en route to the hospital, while ESPN also reported he had to undergo emergency brain surgery.

Kenyans rejoice after Kipchoge's feat

NAIROBI • Eliud Kipchoge's historic marathon time of 1hr 59min 40sec - the first under the two-hour barrier - set in Vienna, Austria on Saturday was greeted with joy and pride in his native Kenya.

Millions gathered in the capital and towns, including Eldoret, where his training camp is based, across the country to witness the Ineos 1:59 Challenge race, while vice-president William Ruto, who travelled to Vienna, hailed him on Twitter as "arguably the greatest runner of all time" .

