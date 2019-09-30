Sports World

Leow fires 69 for joint fifth place in Shanghai

Singapore golfer James Leow tied for fifth after yesterday's final-round three-under 69 gave him a 280 total in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Shanghai - the Republic's best finish in the event.

He ended two shots behind winner Lin Yuxin (68) and Takumi Kanaya (69), with the Chinese prevailing over the Japanese defending champion for a second title following a birdie on the second extra hole.

Hiroshi Tai was the next-best Singaporean, a 71 giving him 14th place on 285. Low Wee Jin also had a 71 for 291 and joint 28th spot, Wong Qi Wen's 74 put him tied-42nd on 296, while Joshua Ho (73, 304) and Lucius Toh (75, 305) were 57th and joint-58th respectively.

Momota downs Chou for Korea Open crown

SEOUL • Top-ranked Kento Momota of Japan clinched the men's singles badminton title at the Korea Open yesterday with a win over world No. 2 Chou Tien-chen.

He downed the Chinese Taipei player 21-19, 21-17 in a final that lasted 53 minutes.

In the women's final, China's He Bingjiao defeated Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 18-21, 24-22, 21-17.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Woods cleared to train after knee surgery

MIAMI • Masters champion Tiger Woods has recovered well enough from his fifth career knee surgery to resume full practice, with the 15-time Major winner set to compete next month.

The American golfer underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee last month, but he told ABC's Good Morning America that he had "got the clearance last week to start full practice".

Woods, 43, is next scheduled to play at the inaugural Oct 24-27 Zozo Championship, the PGA Tour's first event in Japan.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE