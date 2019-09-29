Sports World

Local amateur Leow in with a shout

Singapore golfer James Leow stayed in contention despite carding an even-par 72 yesterday in the third round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai.

He is tied-ninth on five-under 211, three strokes behind joint leaders Yuto Katsuragawa (69) and Ren Yonezawa (73) of Japan, Chinese Taipei's Liu Yung-hua (69) and Australian Blake Windred (74).

The entire Singapore contingent made the cut - Hiroshi Tai (75) is joint-16th on 214, Low Wee Jin (73) is tied-32nd on 220 and Wong Qi Wen (73) is tied-40th on 222, while Lucius Toh (78, 230) and Joshua Ho (79, 231) are joint-58th and joint-61st respectively .

Despairing Honda seeks United lifeline

TOKYO • Japanese football star Keisuke Honda yesterday marketed himself to Manchester United in an unusual and apparently desperate Twitter plea, as he hunts for a new club.

"Give me an offer," the former AC Milan striker tweeted from his verified account, tagging United's official Twitter account. The 33-year-old, one of the highest-profile names in Asian football, also said: "I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate!".

Honda is trying to find a new club in Europe after leaving Australia's Melbourne Victory in May.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fiery DeChambeau leads by two strokes

LOS ANGELES • Bryson DeChambeau charged atop the leaderboard at the Safeway Open on Friday, after an inspired second round put the American golfer at 12-under 132 at the halfway point.

The world No. 11 fired an eight-under 64 on Friday, and is bogey-free after 36 holes thanks to a strong wedge game. Compatriot Nick Watney (65) sits just two strokes behind, with a pack of pursuers at nine-under including world No. 6 Justin Thomas , who also produced a 64.

REUTERS

Harden, James and Westbrook eye Tokyo

WASHINGTON • James Harden and LeBron James became the latest National Basketball Association superstars to express interest in playing for the United States in the 2020 Olympics.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James said during his team's media day on Friday that "I would love to" play in Tokyo, while Harden's Houston Rockets teammate Russell Westbrook has also asked to be considered. James has two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012) and one bronze (2004). Harden and Westbrook were part of the 2012 team.

REUTERS