Sports World

Australia looking good to keep Ashes

LONDON • Australia broke through twice before lunch, and had the precious wicket of Ben Stokes, to strengthen their chances of retaining the Ashes on the final day of the fourth cricket Test against England yesterday.

Quick bowler Pat Cummins collected both wickets in the morning at Old Trafford to take his innings figures to 4-23, while England was 87-4 chasing 383.

The visitors needed six more wickets to hold on to the Ashes in England for the first time in 18 years, with England needing a repeat of the remarkable fourth-innings heroics that saw them win the third Test to level the series 1-1.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Further surgery for Froome after mishap

LONDON • Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome is having a bad run - the British cycling star on Saturday tweeted that he had injured his left thumb with a kitchen knife and therefore had to go under the knife again.

Sharing a photo from his hospital bed, he revealed he had to have surgery to put the tendon back together before joking he was "stuck giving a thumbs up for a couple of weeks".

Froome had to pull out of the Tour of France after suffering multiple fractures during a crash at Criterium du Dauphine in June and the Team Ineos rider tweeted "this is not my year".

DPA

Kawhi's sis charged with woman's murder

LOS ANGELES • The sister of Los Angeles Clippers star and reigning National Basketball Association Finals Most Valuable Player Kawhi Leonard has been charged, along with another woman, with robbing and killing an 84-year-old woman at a Southern California casino, the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported on Saturday.

The local daily said Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, was being held without bail at the Indio Correction Facility after the incident at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula.

The authorities have claimed that on Aug 31, Williams and Candace Tai Townsel, 39, attacked Afaf Anis Assad in a toilet, broke her skull and then stole her purse, with the victim dying last Wednesday.

REUTERS

Watford axe Gracia, hire ex-boss Flores

LONDON • Javi Gracia has become the first managerial casualty of the English Premier League season after Watford announced his sacking on Saturday.

The Spaniard joined the club in January last year, but with the Hornets currently bottom of the league with just one point from their first four games, the club's hierarchy have decided to act swiftly, turning to former boss Quique Sanchez Flores as his replacement.

Watford chairman and chief executive officer Scott Duxbury insisted Gracia will "always be deserving of our fullest respect for his achievements" and will "always be welcome at Vicarage Road".

REUTERS