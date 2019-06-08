Sports World: Chelsea take transfer ban appeal to CAS

Chelsea take transfer ban appeal to CAS

LONDON • English Premier League side Chelsea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a two-window transfer ban imposed by governing body Fifa, the CAS said yesterday.

The Europa League champions were sanctioned in February for breaching rules regarding the international transfer and registration of footballers aged under 18. They were also fined 600,000 Swiss francs (S$825,160).

REUTERS

Yeo exits after losing to top seed Okuhara

Singapore's top female shuttler Yeo Jia Min lost 21-17, 21-13 to Japanese top seed Nozomi Okuhara in the Australian Open last eight in Sydney yesterday.

Feng in HK q-finals but doubles pair out

Singapore's No. 1 woman paddler Feng Tianwei plays Japan's world No. 9 Miu Hirano today in the Hong Kong Open quarter-finals, after coming from behind to beat German Shan Xiaona 7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-8, 11-5, 11-7.

But doubles pair Lin Ye and Zeng Jian lost 6-11, 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 to South Koreans Jeon Ji-hee and Yoo Eun-chong in yesterday's quarter-finals.

Just over a third of swimming tickets sold

SEOUL • Organisers of next month's world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea, are facing the prospect of half-filled grandstands, figures showed yesterday, with only about 35 per cent of tickets sold.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE