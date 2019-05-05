Sports World: Everton earn fourth straight home win

Everton earn fourth straight home win

LONDON • Everton recorded a fourth consecutive victory at Goodison Park by defeating Burnley 2-0 in the English Premier League on Friday.

The Toffees scored two goals in three first-half minutes which proved decisive against the Clarets.

Burnley defender Ben Mee scored an own goal with a telling final touch to Richarlison's strike while Seamus Coleman headed in on the rebound as Everton clinched all three points in both sides' penultimate fixture of the campaign.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Women's W-Cup ticket sales overwhelming

PARIS • Five weeks before the women's football World Cup kicks off in France, the organisers admitted that they have been caught out by the extent of the demand from foreign fans for tickets.

Of the 1.3 million tickets put on sale for the 52 matches, at prices ranging from €9 to €84 (S$14 - S$128), more than 720,000 have already been sold, with seven games in total sold out so far for the tournament to be held from June 7 to July 7.

Erwan Le Prevost, head of the local organising committee, said: "We didn't see it coming."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ronaldo opens hair clinic in Madrid

MADRID • Cristiano Ronaldo said on Friday his decision to open a hair transplant clinic in Madrid was his way of thanking "the people who love me" after spending the best part of a decade at Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old Portuguese star's hair implant centre in the Spanish capital opened its doors in March even though he has been a Juventus player since last year. He told El Pais newspaper that the Spanish people have treated him well, so he wanted "to thank them by giving them work".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lakers close to hiring Lue as head coach

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers are homing in on Tyronn Lue in their search for a new head coach, the Los Angeles Times and other US media outlets reported on Friday.

The Lakers have been without a head coach since April 12, when they parted ways with Luke Walton. According to the Times, former Lakers coach Phil Jackson and Magic Johnson - who stepped down as Lakers' president of basketball operations last month - have told team co-owner Jeanie Buss that they support hiring Lue.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE