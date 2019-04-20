Sports World

'Fined' Costa skips Atletico training

MADRID • Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa refused to train on Thursday after being told his LaLiga club would be fining him for a verbal outburst in their recent 2-0 defeat by Barcelona, Spanish dailies including AS, El Pais and Marca reported.

An Atletico source confirmed to Reuters that the Spain international did not train, citing personal reasons, while Costa's representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

He is serving an eight-game ban for swearing at referee Jesus Gil Manzano when he was sent off during the loss on April 6, ruling him out for the season.

REUTERS

IOC pledges $760k to Notre Dame

PARIS • The International Olympic Committee on Thursday pledged €500,000 (S$762,000) to help ensure the Notre Dame Cathedral, which was gutted by a fire last Monday, is restored in time for the 2024 Paris Games.

IOC president Thomas Bach told Games chief Thomas Estanguet in a letter that "the aim of completing the reconstruction in time for Paris 2024 will be an extra motivation for all of us".

The historic landmark figures on the route for the Games marathon and road cycling circuit.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Miller denies taking banned substance

NEW YORK • American Jarrell Miller has claimed he never knowingly took a banned substance and will appeal against a decision to revoke his licence over an adverse finding from a doping test ahead of his June 1 heavyweight title fight with Britain's Anthony Joshua in New York.

Miller, who was due to fight World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organisation and International Boxing Organisation world champion Joshua, wrote on Instagram that he was devastated upon hearing his boxing licence was revoked in New York State.

According to ESPN, he reportedly tested positive for the banned substance GW1516, which boosts endurance and helps athletes burn fat, citing three sources familiar with the matter. REUTERS