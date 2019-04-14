Sports World: Quek falls off lead as weather halts play

Quek falls off lead as weather halts play

Singapore golfer Quincy Quek, 32, slipped off the lead at the weather-disrupted 1.6 million yuan (S$322,000) Haikou Championship of the PGA Tour Series-China.

He was one-over after 12 holes of yesterday's third round and tied for fifth on four-under for the event when play was suspended.

Australian James Marchesani, four-under through 12 holes, had the lead at nine-under overall at the Sunac Haikou 3km Golf Club.

Emotional farewell for Winx after final win

SYDNEY • Australia's favourite racehorse Winx delivered another dominant performance in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes to win her 33rd successive race yesterday and head into retirement with a world record 25 Group One victories.

There were tears aplenty as the sell-out crowd of 42,000 at Royal Randwick gave her a standing ovation as she rode around her home racecourse, the scene of 20 of her wins, for the final time.

REUTERS

Vunipola stands firm on Folau's remarks

LONDON • England No. 8 Billy Vunipola on Friday defended himself for "liking" discriminatory comments made by Australia full-back Israel Folau against gay people on social media.

However, England's Rugby Football Union has distanced itself from the Australian-born player's views, claiming that rugby is an "inclusive sport".

REUTERS

Lakers axe coach, Lue fancied to take over

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers continued their clear-out after a wretched season following the arrival of LeBron James by terminating the contract of coach Luke Walton on Friday.

According to media reports, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is said to be the favourite to take over the hot seat. The Lakers have not reached the play-offs since 2013.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-cricketer faces jail for sex-game rape

LONDON • Former Worcestershire county cricketer Alex Hepburn was found guilty at a re-trial on Friday of raping a sleeping woman as part of a sex game conducted on WhatsApp.

The Australian, who has been suspended since November 2017, will be sentenced on April 30, with the judge warning that a custodial sentence was inevitable.

REUTERS

Lomachenko floors Crolla to keep belts

LOS ANGELES • Vasiliy Lomachenko knocked out former title holder Anthony Crolla in the fourth round on Friday to retain his World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organisation lightweight titles at the Staples Centre.

The Ukrainian delivered a right hook to the temple that sent the Englishman crashing to the canvas just 58 seconds into the fourth round.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Old Lady still can't bring out the bubbly

FERRARA (Italy) • Juventus missed the chance to clinch an eighth consecutive Serie A title yesterday, as Spal surprised them by coming from behind to win 2-1 at home. But they can still be champions today if Napoli fail to win away to bottom side Chievo.

REUTERS