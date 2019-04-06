Sports World: Feng cruises into last eight of Asian Cup

Feng cruises into last eight of Asian Cup

Singapore's world No. 10 paddler Feng Tianwei will meet South Korean world No. 20 Jeon Ji-hee today in the quarter-finals of the 32nd Asian Cup in Yokohoma, after winning all three matches yesterday to top Group C ahead of the host's sixth-ranked Kasumi Ishikawa.

Fellow Singaporean Lin Ye, the world No. 52, won Group D, also with three victories. But she has play off against Chinese Taipei's eighth-ranked Cheng I-ching, the Group B runner-up, for a spot in the last eight.

Eagles recover to hammer Warriors 5-2

Geylang International bounced back from three straight losses to thrash bottom side Warriors FC 5-2 at Our Tampines Hub in their Singapore Premier League football match last night.

Warriors were coasting after strikes from Ignatius Ang and Fairoz Hasan before Amy Recha pulled one back from the spot for the Eagles in the 57th minute.

The turning point was Poh Yi Feng's 63rd-minute red card for an altercation with Syahiran Miswan, who was booked. Yuki Ichikawa soon equalised for Geylang before goals by Recha, Firdaus Kasman and Fareez Farhan gave them a comfortable win and put them fifth in the table on six points.

Italy coach Mancini slams Kean abuse

MILAN • Italy coach Roberto Mancini has called for tough measures in Serie A after the "unacceptable" racist abuse of Juventus teenager Moise Kean in Cagliari.

The Azzurri forward, who nabbed his first international goals during the opening two Euro 2020 qualifying games, was targeted by monkey noises and jeers in a league game in Sardinia on Tuesday.

Calling on Italian football "to act hard", Mancini also insisted Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci had been "misunderstood" after coming under fire for his post-match comments, when he said his club teammate was "50-50 to blame" for the abuse.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-team doctor's appeals denied

LOS ANGELES • The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to hear Larry Nassar's appeals involving two of the multiple prison sentences the former sports doctor is now serving.

The former USA Gymnastics team doctor was attempting to challenge the 40-plus-year sentences for molesting gymnasts.

The 55-year-old is expected to spend the rest of his life in prison, having plead guilty to charges of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

DPA

Liverpool top spender in agents' fees again

LONDON • Liverpool spent £44 million (S$78 million) on agents' fees over the past two transfer windows as overall payments to intermediaries by Premier League clubs increased 25 per cent to £261 million.

For the second straight season, the Reds led the way after the fees involved big-money moves for Alisson Becker, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Chelsea (£27 million), Manchester City (£24 million) and Manchester United (£21 million) completed the top four.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE