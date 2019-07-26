Sports World: 4x200m women's quartet just fall short

4x200m women's quartet just fall short

The Singapore women's 4x200m freestyle relay team of Gan Ching Hwee, Christie Chue and sisters Quah Ting Wen and Jing Wen narrowly missed on Tokyo 2020 qualification after they finished 13th overall in yesterday's heats at the Fina World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The top 12 earn a spot in next year's Olympic Games.

The quartet had set a national record of 8min 8.44sec, which lowered the 8:09.91 mark set at the 2009 edition in Rome but were edged out by the South Koreans (8:08.38).

S'pore win fourth para-bowling medal

Singapore's Mohamed Ismail downed 1,170 pinfalls to clinch a silver yesterday in the singles TPB3 event of the Micron Singapore World Para Bowling Tour Series. Malaysian Mohd Rizal (1,215) and Hong Kong's Cheung Hoi Tung (1,134) filled the other podium spots.

The Republic had won two golds and a silver on Wednesday.

Loanee Ayew seals move to Palace

LONDON • Crystal Palace have signed Jordan Ayew for a reported £2.5 million (S$4.3 million) from Swansea, the Premier League club said yesterday.

The forward, 27, who was on loan at Palace last season and scored two goals for Ghana in the recent Africa Cup of Nations, agreed a three-year deal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Murray pairs up with brother in US event

LONDON • Former world No. 1 Andy Murray will partner older brother Jamie in the doubles at the July 27-Aug 4 Washington Open as he continues his return to tennis following hip surgery. The Scot, 32, won the Queen's Club Championships with Feliciano Lopez but did not progress deep in either the men's or mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

DPA