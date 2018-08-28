Sports World: 43 minutes of silence for collapse victims

43 minutes of silence for collapse victims

MILAN • Fans of Italian club football Genoa watched the first 43 minutes of their team's Serie A match at home to Empoli in near silence on Sunday to honour the victims of the motorway bridge collapse in the city earlier this month.

An 80 metre-long section of the bridge, part of a road linking port city Genoa with southern France, gave way on Aug 14, sending dozens of vehicles into free-fall and killing 43 people.

Even when Genoa scored twice in the first 20 minutes, there was almost no celebration. In the 43rd minute, applause broke out as the names of the victims were displayed on the screen, then the crowd began singing and shouting. Genoa went on to win 2-1.

REUTERS

Henderson's historic win at Canadian Open

REGINA • Brooke Henderson became the first Canadian since Jocelyne Bourassa in 1973 to capture her homeland's top LPGA event, firing a seven-under 65 on Sunday to win the Canadian Open by four strokes.

The 20-year-old golfer from Ontario fired five birdies on the back nine to finish on 21-under 267. US teenager Angel Yin (68) was second on 271.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

War of words between Alvarez & Golovkin

LOS ANGELES • Saul "Canelo" Alvarez branded world middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin a "hypocrite" on Sunday as their war of words escalated ahead of their eagerly anticipated rematch in Las Vegas on Sept 15.

The fight comes a year after their first encounter ended in a controversial draw. A planned rematch in May was cancelled when Alvarez failed a drug test, which infuriated Kazakh star Golovkin, who later accused his Mexican rival of doping.

"He's a hypocrite... For me, it's very difficult to leave that door open," said Alvarez, when asked if he would ever form a friendship with Golovkin once the fight was over.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE