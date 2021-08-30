Sports World: 3 S'pore bowlers make top 24 in US Women's Open

3 S'pore bowlers make top 24 in US Women's Open

Singapore bowlers Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng and Daphne Tan advanced to round four of the US Women's Open as they finished among the top 24 after the third round of qualifiers yesterday.

Cherie was first overall with a 5,213 total, with Ng (5,034) and Daphne (4,865) fifth and 22nd respectively. Compatriots New Hui Fen (37th), Bernice Lim (55th) and Jazreel Tan (57th) also competed at the Double Decker Lanes in California.

The top 24 will later go to match play, with the top five moving on to the step-ladder finals.

Carvajal scores Real's winner on comeback

MADRID • Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal celebrated his return from a long injury layoff by firing his side to a 1-0 win at Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday.

It was the 29-year-old Spain international's first start since April after missing most of last season and the European Championship due to a series of injuries. Madrid provisionally lead the table on seven points after their first three games.

REUTERS

DeChambeau joined by Cantlay for 3-stroke lead

WASHINGTON • Bryson DeChambeau's bid to run away with the BMW Championship came undone on the back nine on Saturday, leaving the big-hitting American, who shot a five-under 67 for a total 21-under 195, tied with compatriot Patrick Cantlay (66) heading into the final round.

The co-leaders had a three-shot lead over South Korea's Im Sung-jae (66) in the second of three events in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup play-offs. The top 30 in the Cup standings play in the Tour Championship starting on Thursday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

La Liga clubs must release players for WC qualifiers

LAS VEGAS • La Liga clubs have been forced to release international players for next month's South American World Cup qualifiers after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport yesterday.

The Spanish league had appealed against Fifa's extension to the international window for World Cup qualifiers by two days as it meant players participating in the matches would be unable to turn out for their clubs when Spain's domestic fixtures resume on Sept 11.

REUTERS