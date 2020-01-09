Sports World: 2019 S'pore Open wins Asian Tour gong

2019 S'pore Open wins Asian Tour gong

The 2019 SMBC Singapore Open was voted the best event at golf's Asian Tour Awards night in Hong Kong on Tuesday. It also earned this accolade in 2017.

The Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course, which hosted the tournament, was also named the best course.

This year's edition starts next Thursday.

Shanghai final for 2021 Club World Cup

SHANGHAI • Shanghai will host the opening ceremony and final of the expanded Club World Cup in China from June 17 to July 4 next year.

Eight cities will stage matches for the quadrennial Fifa tournament, which will involve 24 teams for the first time since it was first contested in 2000.

The current seven-team annual competition involves the six continental champions and the hosts' league champions.

XINHUA

Call for change in Russian athletics

MOSCOW • Four Russian athletes, including three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene, on Tuesday urged their compatriots to challenge the Russian Athletics Federation (Rusaf) over its handling of a four-year doping ban.

Launching a new Instagram page for Rusaf's long-dormant Athletes' Commission, the group urged fellow athletes to "work together" to "change Russian athletics' current situation".

In an open letter to Rusaf last month, she questioned why Russian athletes are "still using banned substances" and why "officials in charge are falsifying official documents" after the World Anti-Doping Agency banned Russia from participating in major international events.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE