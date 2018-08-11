Sports World: 2018 ICC S'pore event draws 95,000 fans

2018 ICC S'pore event draws 95,000 fans

A total of 95,410 spectators turned up to watch the three matches of the 2018 International Champions Cup in Singapore, organisers said yesterday.

The second match on July 28, which saw Arsenal beat Paris Saint-Germain 5-1, drew a record crowd of 50,308 - the highest so far at the Singapore leg.

Last year's edition, which welcomed Chelsea, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich, drew a total of 104,407 fans to the National Stadium.

NBA star Curry's golf struggles continue

LOS ANGELES • Stephen Curry trailed the leaders by eight strokes after shooting a one-over 71 on Thursday in the opening round of the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

The Golden State Warriors basketball star, who is making his second appearance in the golf tournament in as many years, was tied for 106th in the 154-strong field. He is well back of leaders Adam Long, Seth Reeves and Samuel Del Val (all shot 63) at the Stonebrae course in Hayward, California.

Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Player gets six-game ban for clash with Ba

SHANGHAI • Changchun Yatai midfielder Zhang Li was banned for six games after he was found guilty of "causing chaos" during an altercation with Shanghai Shenhua striker Demba Ba in a Chinese Super League match last Saturday.

The Chinese Football Association also fined Zhang 42,000 yuan (S$8,500). Ba and Zhang clashed late in the second half of the 1-1 draw after the Senegalese upended Changchun's Tan Tiancheng and Zhang launched a verbal tirade towards the former Chelsea star.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ledecky beats one teen, loses to another

TOKYO • Five-time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky beat one resurgent teenager but lost to another on a dramatic first day of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships on Thursday.

The 21-year-old American comfortably held off Australia's Ariarne Titmus, 17, to set a championship record of 8min 9:13sec in the 800m freestyle at the Tatsumi International Swimming Centre before Canadian Taylor Ruck, 18, set a meet record to beat Ledecky, who finished third in the 200m free.

REUTERS

Peng defiant over ban, vows comeback

SHANGHAI • Peng Shuai, 32, has denied wrongdoing and vowed to return to tennis after the Chinese star was banned for six months and fined US$10,000 (S$13,700) by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), the sport's anti-corruption body, for attempting to force her doubles partner to withdraw from Wimbledon last year.

"During the 20 years of my professional career, I have never used any ways to force a partner to drop out of a match," she wrote on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, naming Belgian Alison van Uytvanck, 24, as the other player involved.

"It was completely her own action to drop out of the doubles. We never gave her any money to drop out of the match with a fake injury. I will not retire. I will discuss and solve whether to appeal or not with a lawyer."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE